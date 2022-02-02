WWE superstar Sami Zayn contributed to the Sportsnet article entitled Oral History: How Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart became the Excellence of Execution, which takes a deep dive into the Hitman’s career in professional wrestling.

In the feature, Zayn recalls Hart’s 1997 heel persona, where he talked badly about the United States and praises his home country of Canada. The former NXT champion believes that he could pull off this tactic as well, writing that he hopes to do a more modernized version of the revolutionary character.

I would love to do a more modernized version, a bit more of an intellectual approach, a bit more of a factual approach to what Bret did in 1997 because I thought it was revolutionary,” Zayn said. “It’s never been done before and it’s never been done since. Global hero, despised in one country like that. It was revolutionary, we all remember it, we all rave about it to this day.

You can read the full feature on Hart, along with Zayn’s quotes, here.