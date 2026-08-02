Sami Zayn says he is unhappy that WWE required him to defeat Finn Balor at SummerSlam to earn another Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity. Speaking with ESPN, Zayn compared his path back to the title with the opportunities received by Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Zayn pointed to defeating Rhodes clean to capture the championship and questioned why that accomplishment did not guarantee him a rematch.

I think anybody who would be in my shoes would not be thrilled, and I’m not thrilled, obviously.

Zayn’s reign ended when Punk defeated him for the championship on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw. Zayn accepted the result but objected to Rhodes receiving another opportunity while he was instructed to earn his way back.

The former champion said he has spent decades proving himself and believes his victory over Rhodes should have established his claim. He nevertheless accepted the match against Balor because he saw no other available option.

I’m used to it.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit ESPN, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.