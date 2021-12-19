AEW Superstar and current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara issued a statement on his Twitter earlier tonight addressing the rumors that he and Women’s Division star Tay Conte have been hooking up following his announcement that he and his Fianceé, Pam Nizio, have broken up.

Since Guevara’s announcement, fans online have unfairly speculated that Guevara and Conte were in a relationship, which led to Conte deactivating her Twitter over the weekend. In his new statement, the Inner Circle member clarifies that Conte has nothing to do with his engagement coming to an end, and requests privacy for everyone involved at this time.

This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.

Check it out below.