AEW superstar and current TNT champion Sammy Guevara issued the following statement on his social media earlier today announcing that he and his fiancée, Pam Nizio, have broken up. The Inner Circle member adds that the two wish nothing for the best for one another as they go their separate ways.

Guevara writes, ““I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years. Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect our privacy during this time.”

