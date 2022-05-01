Sammy Guevara is now one half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with his girlfriend, fellow AEW star Tay Conti.

They won the titles at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match by outlasting the teams of Maravilla & Látigo and Sexy Star II and Octagón Jr.

This comes after Guevara dropped the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.