Sammy Guevara is now one half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with his girlfriend, fellow AEW star Tay Conti.
They won the titles at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match by outlasting the teams of Maravilla & Látigo and Sexy Star II and Octagón Jr.
This comes after Guevara dropped the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night on Dynamite.
.@sammyguevara and @TayConti_ are the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions! #BeMad #TriplemaniaXXX #Triplemania30
