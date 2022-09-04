Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT Zero Hour pre-show featured Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defending their AAA Mixed Tag Team championships against Ruby Soho and Ortiz, a feud that has been building for the last couple of months as a result of the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

After a competitive back-and-forth contest, the power couple of Guevara and Melo managed to pick up the victory to retain the titles. Highlights from the matchup are below.

Tag team innovation by Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo! #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour is LIVE at https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm! pic.twitter.com/oviCMSeid8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022

