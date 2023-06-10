AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are having a baby girl.

As we’ve noted, the couple announced their first pregnancy during the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The couple later spoke on concerns they had with fans possibly booing the announcement.

In an update, Guevara and Melo uploaded a gender reveal video to social media today, and it was announced that they are having a baby girl.

Guevara and Melo are naming their daughter Luna Melo Guevara.

The video was filmed on Friday, which was also Melo’s 28th birthday. You can see the full video below, along with related tweets and photos:

Luna Melo Guevara 🎀 pic.twitter.com/ZUm6aQ0AKk — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) June 10, 2023

Happiest day of my life 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8fANgDfFyk — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) June 10, 2023

