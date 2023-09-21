Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara facing off in a friendly exhibition match after weeks of tension had been building between the two longtime friends.

The match was a competitive back and forth that saw Jericho defeat Guevara after he caught the Spanish-Sex God with a codebreaker off the top rope. Afterward, Jericho offered a frustrated Guevara a handshake, one which he eventually accepted. However, things didn’t end there. Guevara would then hit Jericho with a low-blow and stand over him. Moments later, Don Callis would come out and escort Guevara out of the ring, an indication that he was joining the Callis family. In a backstage interview later on, Callis told fans that he will bring everyone up to speed on AEW Rampage.

Sammy Guevara just hit a low blow on his mentor, Chris Jericho, and now he's walking out of the ring with Don Callis! Sammy is Chris Jericho's Judas! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@IamJericho | @SammyGuevara | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/4Vohko2tfc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

