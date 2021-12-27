AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about losing the TNT Title on Saturday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash episode.

He lost to Cody Rhodes, who became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, in the main event. Guevara tweeted the following:

“What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing. It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues.”

Guevara became the TNT champion after defeating Miro on the September 29 edition of Dynamite.