Tonight’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with the Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT title. Due to COVID protocols Guevara became an interim TNT champion a few weeks ago when Cody couldn’t compete, with tonight’s match determining the true undisputed title-holder.
After a wild back-and-forth, Guevara managed to climb the ladder and secure the gold, officially making him a two-time champion. Highlights from the matchup are below.
Full results to Beach Break can be found here.