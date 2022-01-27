Tonight’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with the Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT title. Due to COVID protocols Guevara became an interim TNT champion a few weeks ago when Cody couldn’t compete, with tonight’s match determining the true undisputed title-holder.

After a wild back-and-forth, Guevara managed to climb the ladder and secure the gold, officially making him a two-time champion. Highlights from the matchup are below.

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means!

Up first is #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the undisputed TNT Championship on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/6tOpKyhILU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

