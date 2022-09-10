Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Buffalo featured longtime rivals Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin facing off in an opening round matchup of the Grand Slam title tournament, which was put together by Tony Khan following the events of the AEW ALL OUT media scrum and backstage brawl.

After a wild-back-and-forth Guevara scored the winning pin on Allin after hitting his GTH finisher. This only happened because Anna Jay distracted the referee and the Spanish-Sex God hit Allin with a low-blow. He will now face Jon Moxley in the semifinal round next week. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

With the numbers on his side, @sammyguevara steals the victory and advances to the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals next week! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6SEuAyyEUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.