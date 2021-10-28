Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (full results here) featured a showdown between rising superstars Sammy Guevara and Ethan Page, with the Spanish Sex-God’s TNT championship on the line.

After a wild back-and-forth Guevara managed to retain the title after rolling Page up in a pin. It was previously announced that Page’s tag partner, Scorpio Sky, as well as Dan Lambert and American Top Team were barred from ringside. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

TNT Champion @sammyguevara bolts down the ramp right after @OfficialEGO. Everyone is banned from ringside in this high stakes match! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/Txyy02NBwl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

.@OfficialEGO drops the TNT Champion @sammyguevara right on the turnbuckle – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/rRQ96bEiLw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021