Sammy Guevara is still your AEW TNT champion.

The Spanish-Sex God successfully defended the title on this evening’s edition of Rampage, where he defeated Tony Nese, who put up a valiant effort, with his signature GTH finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The Premier Athlete @TonyNese targets the wrapped up ribs of TNT Champion @sammyguevara – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/HCY32UzUpG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

things this has us questioning: our center of gravity 👀 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Dt12JJCOdR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 4, 2021

Almost a new champion after a 450 splash from the Premier Athlete. Watch TNT Champion @sammyguevara vs @TonyNese NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/N5r0lQsRQn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

A tough test from @TonyNese, but @sammyguevara is STILL the TNT Champion! Great match to kick off #AEWRampage – Tune in NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/tmvIZw0ToW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

