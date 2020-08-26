AEW star Sammy Guevara was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, which includes him discussing some of his craziest bumps in the young promotion’s history. Highlights are below.

On how his return to AEW after being suspended was presented to him:

Jericho told me he had an idea for me to come back. I didn’t really ask too many questions, I was just like, ‘Okay, cool.’ And I was more just working on doing the training and stuff like that, and then when I finished it, it was like, ‘Okay, cool, we’ll send you the flight,’ and all that. I didn’t know what I was doing until probably like an hour , wo hours before the show started. Someone was like you’re gonna be Serpentico and I was like, what? I had no idea what I was doing, and that’s my own fault for not asking questions. But I also trust Jericho, the genius that he is, whatever it’s gonna be, I’m sure it’s gonna be great.

What it’s like to work with Chris Jericho:

It’s great, man. I used to do Codebreakers back in the day on my trampoline and Walls of Jericho with my friends, and now, all of a sudden, I’m teaming with this guy. There’s a freaking cardboard cut-out, I’m on a tee-shirt with him, we’re in the Inner Circle, life’s crazy.

Matt Hardy running him over:

Thanks, Matt. He definitely didn’t step off the gas on that one. It definitely felt like (one of the most memorable bumps on AEW Dynamite.) I’m happy to hear that. I don’t know if we’re doing awards at the end of the year, but give me the bump-man of the year or something like that.

On Kenny Omega giving him the One-Winged Angel from the stadium bleachers:

I told Kenny, I said, you know, Kenny is such a pro, he’s one of the best, so I didn’t have any doubt in it. It was really just up to him how he wanted to place me,. If he wanted to give me one of the nice ones that he gave me or if he wanted to give me the driver version of that move, and I told him, I said, ‘If you give me the driver one, I think I’m dead, so that’s up to you. And so then at almost 5 a.m., when we filmed this thing, we went up there, I actually banged my shin getting up on that platform, and it blew up like a balloon the next morning. So Kenny and I are standing up there, and I just remember thinking like, ‘This is how I go, this is gonna be it for me.’

Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)