Sammy Guevara has fans talking after making a notable change to his social media profile.

The 32-year-old AEW star, who has made only sporadic appearances on AEW television over the past year, updated his Twitter bio and removed all references to the promotion. He then drew further attention to the change with a brief post, writing:

“New bio.”

The move quickly led to speculation among fans about Guevara’s future with AEW and whether the former TNT Champion could be preparing to move on from the company.

Guevara has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019 and was widely regarded as one of the company’s original “Four Pillars.” During his tenure, he captured the TNT Championship three times, in addition to holding the Interim TNT Championship, while featuring in major programs alongside Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Darby Allin.

More recently, Guevara has primarily competed in Ring of Honor, making only occasional appearances on AEW programming.

The social media update comes shortly after Guevara commented on his limited AEW television time during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Guevara stressed that decisions regarding his television appearances are made by AEW President Tony Khan and said he’s always prepared when the opportunity comes.

“Honestly, man, you know, that’s obviously not my call, but like whatever they do decide to call, like I think the last time I was on AEW was when I wrestled Darby for the world title. I was given, what, a couple of hours’ notice, and I just tried to do the best that I could, you know? And so anytime I go out there, I try to give you a show like you’ve never seen before because that’s what I do. I’m Sammy Guevara, the Spanish God. I think I’m the best.”