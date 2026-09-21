Sammy Guevara is staying ready as he continues to spend time away from AEW and Ring Of Honor programming.

Guevara’s status has been the subject of some discussion in recent months, as his appearances across AEW, ROH and CMLL have been sporadic since June.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Guevara’s status in July, responding to speculation that his standing with the company had changed in recent months.

Guevara has now offered a brief update of his own. In a post on his YouTube channel over the weekend, the former TNT Champion shared a photo of himself working out in the gym and indicated that he is doing what he can while waiting for his next opportunity.

“All I can do is stay ready,” Guevara wrote as the caption to the photo (see below).