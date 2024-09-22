“The Spanish God” wants to become Two-Belts Sammy.

Following a successful defense of his ROH World Tag-Team Champions alongside Dustin Rhodes in a Bunkhouse Brawl against The Undisputed Kingdom in the bloody opener for the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Sammy Guevara appeared in a backstage interview segment later in the show.

Alongside “The Natural,” Guevara spoke with Lexy Nair backstage at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. and issued a challenge for a title eliminator bout against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Guevara noted that if he wins, he will be challenging Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2.

