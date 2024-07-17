One of AEW’s youngest stars is awaiting a return.

According to Fightful Select, former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is set to return to AEW programming soon, or at least is being discussed for a return. The Spanish Sex-God has been out of action due to the suspension he has been serving for not following concussion protocol during a matchup with Jeff Hardy back in February. He has not wrestled since the February 24th episode of AEW Collision, where he was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs in a No-DQ match.

The report notes that Guevara has not been suspended the last couple of months, and that he has just simply not been on television. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.