During his appearance on WINCLY, Sammy Guevara praised Kenny Omega and his pursuit to collect world championships. Here’s what he had to say:

He has definitely cemented his legacy, to win the IWGP World Title even before all his current World Titles… it’s impressive. He’s busy collecting them all, he’s like Thanos from The Avengers. I don’t know where it’s all going, but hey, I’m just here watching the ride.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.