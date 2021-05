During his appearance on WINCLY, Sammy Guevara spoke on wanting to feud with the Elite again now that the dynamics between the factions have changed. Here’s what he had to say:

That would be cool. When we did it last year, they were the good guys and we were heels. I’d love to run it back, maybe get the win on them since they beat us last time around.

Credit: WINCLY.