During his appearance on WINCLY, Sammy Guevara spoke on the rumors that he had heat with IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

You know a lot of stuff was said, but it’s just business at the end of the day. I know I didn’t really say nothing out there, and all this stuff [reports] that came out was only coming from one side. Some of it wasn’t true, I really don’t want to comment too much on it. It was what it was, and I still wish everyone the best. We’re all friends and we’re just all trying to succeed at the end of the day.

Credit: WINCLY.