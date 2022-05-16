AEW superstar and former three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara recently joined Barstool Rasslin to discuss his relationship with the AEW fanbase, and why he believes they turned on him and Tay Conti. Highlights from the interview are below.

Explains why he thinks the fans turned on him and Tay Conti:

“What changed? The people changed. We’re still the same people. She’s still the beautiful Tay Conti. I’m still the Spanish God doing all these crazy things in the ring. I’m still the same person. She’s still the same person.”

Says that the core audience still supports them:

“But I don’t think people hate us. People expose themselves for being fake. The real people are still here. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still supports us.”

