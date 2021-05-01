AEW star and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara recently spoke to Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, most notably the controversy that was sparked by the Spanish Sex God a few months ago when he was set to work for IMPACT but opted out because he wasn’t a fan of the storyline direction. Hear his full thoughts on what happened below.

Says he wishes the info. didn’t become public knowledge but at the end of the day it’s all business:

It’s business at the end of the day. What was presented, I didn’t see it working for me. I still wish nothing but the best for IMPACT and everybody there. I didn’t put no information out online and I know there’s only a certain amount of people that knew certain information, so the information that was put out online is only coming from one side. I wish we could have kept it more close-knit instead of having to make it everybody’s business, because I feel like it wasn’t necessary for everybody to know any of this stuff. So that’s why I started trolling on the vlog, and certain things are coming out where I’m like, ‘Yo, this is not true at all’. So, don’t believe everything you read online. But hey man, it is what it is. We all could have handled things better, but that’s life in general man. You live, you learn, you grow and you go.

How he has a lot of friends at IMPACT and wishes them nothing but the best: