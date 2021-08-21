Sammy Guevara made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about becoming friends with Chris Jericho.

“I didn’t know him prior to AEW. He ended up watching NWA 70, which I was wrestling at, and for whatever reason he saw my match and he took a liking to me. That’s one of the reasons I was brought into AEW and into the Inner Circle. But it was more as TV weeks just progressed and we were doing stuff on TV, Le Sex Gods, and we were texting back and forth just with ideas. A real friendship just kind of grew naturally, it wasn’t a forced thing. I really can’t describe one moment, but it was pretty much just the weeks of TV. We just became better and better friends as time has gone on, through the good times and the bad times. He’s been there for me when I’ve needed it most. I love that guy and I’ll do anything for him.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription