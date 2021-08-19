AEW superstar and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend of 8 years ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The promotion released the full video of the segment, which included the Spanish-Sex God getting down on one knee and thanking his new fiancee (named Pam) for her constant support over the years. You can watch the full unedited segment below.

♥️ Congratulations to @sammyguevara and his fiancée on the engagement! Watch the unedited video of the proposal from earlier tonight. Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cUHXSzxpow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Guevara would go on to defeat Pinnacle member Shawn Spears on tonight’s show.