Sammy Guevara insists he will hold AEW gold one day.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw MJF defeat Guevara in a first-time-ever main event. Guevara took to Twitter later on and issued a statement, saying he gave it all, as he always does.

Guevara continued and said he’s into his 11th year of pro wrestling, and while he feels banged up, he will continue with the path he’s on, heal up, and one day will be a champion in AEW.

You can read Guevara’s full statement below, which was captioned with the “#ImWithAEW” hashtag:

“I gave it my all. Every time I get the opportunity to wrestle I give it my all. That’s all I ever know how to do. All or nothing. This will be my 11th year doing this professionally. A lot of bumps, bruises, blood, sweat, tears and so so much more than anyone will ever see have gone into this. I feel pretty banged up, yesterday wasn’t my night but that doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. So I will continue on this path. I will heal up and be back. And mark my words Sammy Guevara will be Champion in AEW.”

Below is Sammy’s full tweet:

