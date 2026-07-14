Sammy Guevara says he’s staying ready despite making only sporadic appearances on AEW television in 2026.

Once considered one of AEW’s original “Four Pillars,” Guevara has spent much of the past few years splitting his time between AEW and ROH.

While his AEW appearances have been limited this year, he has competed in a pair of championship matches on Collision during May and June.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm (see video below), Guevara was asked about his reduced role on AEW programming and made it clear that those decisions are out of his hands.

“Honestly, man, that’s obviously not my call,” Guevara said. “But whenever they do decide to call — I think the last time I was on AEW was when I wrestled Darby [Allin] for the World title.”

Guevara went on to explain that he was given little notice for that match, but said he’s always prepared to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

“I was given a couple hours notice, and I just tried to do the best that I could, you know,” he continued. “And so anytime I go out there, I try to give you a show like you’ve never seen before. Because that’s what I do. I’m Sammy Guevara, ‘The Spanish God.’ You know, I think I’m the best, so, yeah.”