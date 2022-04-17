Sammy Guevara is your new TNT champion.
The Spanish-Sex God defeated Scorpio Sky at today’s Battle of the Belts II television special on TNT, his third-reign with the title since initially winning it from Miro back in 2021. Guevara won the bout after hitting a low-blow and the GTH. Sky held the belt for just under 40 days.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
