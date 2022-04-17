Sammy Guevara is your new TNT champion.

The Spanish-Sex God defeated Scorpio Sky at today’s Battle of the Belts II television special on TNT, his third-reign with the title since initially winning it from Miro back in 2021. Guevara won the bout after hitting a low-blow and the GTH. Sky held the belt for just under 40 days.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Huge move by @ScorpioSky on the apron and a brutal landing by @sammyguevara! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pFeoEzNNcX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

.@TayConti's interference causes #DanLambert to bring @paigevanzant to take care of business and Tay and Paige go at it! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/XJ2nR5fDxm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

A low blow by @sammyguevara goes unnoticed by the ref and Sammy gets the win! The #SpanishGod is TNT Champion once again! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6AZtAAQYqt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

