Sammy Guevara not only holds the distinction as the man in the first-ever AEW singles match at Double Or Nothing, he was also the opponent for Cody Rhodes’ last-ever match in AEW before jumping-ship back to WWE.

During the latest installment of Conversation with DDP on the DDP YOGA YouTube channel, “The Spanish God” reflected on defeating Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in a ladder match at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022, as well as the memorable mid-air cutter spot from the bout.

“Going into that match, Cody, you know him,” Guevara began. “He wants to give the people a show they’re never gonna forget. I didn’t know it at the time, maybe he did, but that was also his final AEW match. He could have easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%. He wanted to do so much craziness, and so going into it, I know what Cody’s mindset is, it’s just go balls to the walls. So I’m thinking of all these crazy things.”

Guevara continued, “On the plane, the whole time, I’m just thinking, ‘What can we do?’ I know The Hardys, they would do a move where Jeff Hardy would spring off the top rope, over the ladder, into a leg drop, and then I thought, ‘What can I do? Something like that?’ Oh, if he’s over there, a cutter? Is that even possible? The only tricky part was if that ladder that I sprang up to jump off of kicks out behind me, we’re gonna have a Botchamania moment, you know? That’s definitely not what you want on live TV. It’s just go big or go home, and it’s one of those moments that’s gonna live on past me, I feel like. I’m so happy it worked out.”

