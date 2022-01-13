Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Sammy Guevara defending his interim TNT championship against Daniel Garcia in the show’s main event.

After a wild back and forth, which saw interference from 2Point0, Guevara managed to pick up the win after connecting with his GTH finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

These two really DO NOT like each other!

It's @sammyguevara vs. @GarciaWrestling for the Interim TNT Championship!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/eVx33ii0yN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

.@GarciaWrestling wipes out the champ with a back elbow!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/HFsKyVIRVe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

