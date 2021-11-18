Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured TNT champion Sammy Guevara defending his title against new signee Jay Lethal in the main event, a matchup that was made at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view.
After a competitive back and forth Guevara managed to defeat Lethal with his signature GTH finisher.
