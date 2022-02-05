Sammy Guevara is still your TNT champion.

The Spanish Sex God defeated Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy on this evening’s edition of Rampage from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, picking up the victory with his signature G.T.H. finisher. AEW has released highlights from the matchup on Twitter, which you can see below.

