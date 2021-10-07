Sammy Guevara is still your AEW TNT champion.

The Spanish Sex God defeated Bobby Fish on tonight’s Dynamite from Philadelphia, picking up the victory with his signature GTH maneuver. This was Fish’s debut for the promotion, and one of his first appearances since his release from WWE earlier this year. He also worked last weekend’s MLW Fightland event, which will air tomorrow on VICE.

