Sammy Guevara is still your TNT champion.

The Spanish-Sex God defeated Darby Allin on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Nashville after connecting with his GTH finisher. However, it should be noted that Allin had Guevara in a position to win, but Andrade appeared and nailed Allin while the referee’s back was turned. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.

What a risk taken by the champion @sammyguevara, as he lands hard on the apron!! It's @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin for the TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sU6pvKwcqL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

