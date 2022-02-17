Sammy Guevara is still your TNT champion.
The Spanish-Sex God defeated Darby Allin on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Nashville after connecting with his GTH finisher. However, it should be noted that Allin had Guevara in a position to win, but Andrade appeared and nailed Allin while the referee’s back was turned. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.
Insanity! @sammyguevara catches @darbyallin mid-air and plants him with the cutter, after this insane sequence!@sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin for the TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/1QBCOnjbKy
What a risk taken by the champion @sammyguevara, as he lands hard on the apron!!
It's @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin for the TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sU6pvKwcqL
An interference by @AndradeElIdolo and @JoseAssistant! Did they just cost @DarbyAllin the TNT Championship here at #AEWDynamite?! pic.twitter.com/uvuMQ7fPxH
