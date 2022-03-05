Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara defending the TNT championship in a triple-threat against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin.

The match was a wild sprint that saw a number of close finishes, but it would be Sammy Guevara who scored the winning pinfall on Andrade to retain the title. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@AndradeElIdolo with that beautiful offense! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/jFfLJcSquT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

This is A FIGHT! The TNT Championship is on the line in this 3-Way Battle with @sammyguevara (c) vs. @darbyallin vs. @AndradeElIdolo at #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/JUTMueThtw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

.@sammyguevara with that COAST TO COAST DROPKICK on @AndradeElIdolo! Don’t miss another second of the action on #AEWRampage LIVE right now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/4dlgipKeoN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

.@sammyguevara retains the TNT Championship in this insane opening match to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT tonight! We are on our final stop to #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/fL3ghetIdk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.