Tonight’s AEW Rampage opened up with Sammy Guevara defending his TNT championship against Andrade El Idolo, a match that was made last week after El Idolo attacked the Spanish Sex God following his bout with Darby Allin.

After a wild back-and-forth Guevara managed to pick up the victory after connecting with a huge springboard cutter. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.