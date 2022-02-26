Tonight’s AEW Rampage opened up with Sammy Guevara defending his TNT championship against Andrade El Idolo, a match that was made last week after El Idolo attacked the Spanish Sex God following his bout with Darby Allin.
After a wild back-and-forth Guevara managed to pick up the victory after connecting with a huge springboard cutter. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
And TNT Champion @sammyguevara goes flying and wipes out @AndradeElIdolo! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/D0U0pBeOam
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
DDT on the apron by #AHFO's @AndradeElIdolo! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/GBIkV8Ib9f
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
Spanish Fly off the top!!! it’s @sammyguevara vs. the #AHFO’s @AndradeElIdolo for the TNT Championship! Watch #AEWRampage right now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/1rXnv3CHUi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
#AndStill!@sammyguevara is still the TNT Champion! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/946nZcA7zS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022