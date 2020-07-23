Sammy Guevara Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara has returned to AEW television.
The Spanish-God appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to help Chris Jericho and Jake Hager pick up a victory in the evening’s main event against the Jurassic Express. He was disguised under the mask of star Serpentico. Immediately after commentary announced that he would be competing on next week’s show fighting side-by-side his Inner Circle brothers.
Guevara was suspended last month due to comments he made on a 2016 podcast about WWE superstar Sasha Banks, where he stated that Banks was so attractive he wanted “to rape her.” During that suspension Guevara’s pay was donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville to help aid domestic abuse.
Check it out below.
That's not Serpentico… that's @sammyguevara! 🤯🤯🤯 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/eug7YtDKTr
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2020
