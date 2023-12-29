Sammy Guevara reflects on one of his biggest victories in AEW.

The Spanish-Sex God defeated Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at AEW Beach Break 2022 to become the TNT Champion. This would be Cody’s final AEW match as he would leave shortly afterward and join WWE at WrestleMania 38. Guevara looked back on the match during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet.

He (Cody Rhodes) was down for everything, he wanted to do so much craziness. This was his last AEW match. I didn’t know at that time, maybe he knew. But he wanted to go balls to the wall like the ending. He wanted to do like a superplex to the outside through a ladder and all this. I’m like, we got to get up and still climb this ladder and yeah, we ended up doing (a) swanton with the ladder that didn’t break, literally broke my back.

