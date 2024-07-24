Since being off of AEW television since February and March, many have wondered when Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo would be returning to the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

This week, “The Spanish God” shed some light on that exact subject while praising his wife Tay Melo for the job she is doing as a mother with their newborn child.

“Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job,” Guevara wrote of Tay Melo. “We are both training for our comebacks and I wish yall could see how much work she puts in.”

He continued, “Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return.”

She would later hop on X to respond to the comments.

“Thank you for everything you do for us,” she wrote. “I love you.”

Back in May, Melo noted it would be “a couple of months” before she was cleared to return.