AEW superstar Sammy Guevara addressed the backstage altercation he had with Andrade El Idolo one week ago ahead of Dynamite on the latest edition of his weekly Vlog.

While he does address it…the Spanish-Sex God refuses to comment on the situation as it has been a negative topic for the last week, later adding that he has decided to no longer focus on the negative bullshit that occurs in wrestling. Full highlights are below.

Won’t comment on the backstage incident with Andrade El Idolo:

I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite. I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel when you are on this trajectory to where I’m headed, there are going to be people that are going to do everything in their power to try and drag you down to their level. I know I’m above that.

Says he will remain focused on his goals as a wrestler and not focus on the bullshit:

I’m not going to focus on any of that bullshit. I’m going to focus on where I’m headed. They say the sky is the limit, but there is a whole universe out there. That’s where I’m headed. I’m not going to focus or comment on any of the bullshit.

