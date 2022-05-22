Former three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara recently joined Barstool Rasslin to discuss his relationship with Tay Coni and how his run with her on television has been his favorite AEW moment thus far.

“That’s the thing, there’s the golf cart, there’s me getting superkicked by Matt Jackson, there’s the Stadium Stampede, there’s Blood & Guts, there’s my time beating Miro. I’ve had moment, after moment, after moment, after moment here in AEW. I’m humble. The thing is, moment, after moment, after moment, but the thing is, the highlight is being with this beautiful woman.”

Guevara is feuding with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky that has seen him turn heel along with Tay Conti.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.