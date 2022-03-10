Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Fort Meyers Florida was headlined by Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title against Scorpion Sky, a match that the Spanish Sex God would end up losing, ending his second reign with the championship.

Sky, who was previously unsuccessful in two attempts at the TNT championship, is now the only man in AEW history to have held the belt along with the AEW tag team championship.

Guevara has since taken to Twitter to comment on his loss, where he states that he is proud of the job he did at elevating the title, and will be looking forward on his journey. His full statement reads:

What a beautiful journey. The ups and the downs, Grateful for it all. I tired my best & gave everything I had to show the TNT Title is the most important title in professional wrestling. Last night wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues…

