Stadium Stampede featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle headlined the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event as Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz beat MJF, FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Guevara revealed he suggested that the match ends in the ring in front of the live audience.

“It was my idea to have the match go from the cinematic to end it into the live crowd. And they actually went with it,” Guevara said. “I was surprised too. Tony and Chris came up to me and said ‘that was a really good idea.’ I figured others went up to them and told them that idea, but apparently no one else did. They gave me credit for it, so that was really cool.”

