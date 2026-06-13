Sammy Guevara has wrestled in some of the most prestigious venues in professional wrestling, and he recently added another legendary building to that list.

The AEW star, who has previously competed inside Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome, recently made his debut at Arena Mexico while appearing for CMLL. During a recent vlog, Guevara reflected on the experience and revealed that wrestling in the historic venue had been a longtime goal of his.

“Here we are inside Arena Mexico,” he said in the video (see below). “Got the entrance, we got the ring, huge arena. It’ll be filled up with like 15,000 people today.”

Guevara went on to recall his first visit to Mexico City nearly a decade ago and how Arena Mexico seemed out of reach at the time.

“It’s crazy, the first time I came to Mexico City was like in 20, 2016, almost 10 years ago,” he continued. “In October it’ll be 10 years, and the guy who brought me to Mexico City, he took me on a tour and he showed me Arena Mexico. And he told me, but only people who work for CMLL can do Arena Mexico, and I didn’t work for them at the time. So I was like, ‘oh, I guess, well, I can’t do it.’ But here we are. Arena Mexico, baby. Sick. Another little bucket list item for me. This entrance looks sick.”

The appearance marked another milestone in Guevara’s career, as he continues to add some of wrestling’s most iconic venues to his résumé. After competing in England’s Wembley Stadium, Japan’s Tokyo Dome, and now Mexico’s famed Arena Mexico, Guevara has checked off yet another destination that many wrestlers dream of performing in.