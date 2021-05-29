AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke with Bleacher Report to hype this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the Spanish Sex God and the rest of the Inner Circle battle The Pinnacle in the second-ever Stadium Stampede matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he still aims to become world champion:

I’m definitely a goal-oriented person. My goal has always been to be the world champion and I said that on the first episode of Dynamite. I try to give people a good show and show that I can perform at the highest levels against guys like Kenny Omega and Hardy. I feel like this feud has been going on for so long that I lost sight of some of my goals I want to get back on track and what I feel is my destiny, and that is becoming the champion.

Thinks himself and Jungle Boy would have an epic matchup: