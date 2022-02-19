AEW superstar and current TNT champion Sammy Guevara issued a short statement on Twitter this morning commenting on his recent successful title defense over Darby Allin on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite from Nashville.

The Spanish-Sex God reveals that he suffered a scratched cornea during the bout, and is finally able to open his eyes for the first time since. He then goes on to praise the work that he and Allin have been able to accomplish since AEW began three years ago. His full tweet reads:

Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday. All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.

Guevara will defend the title on next week’s Rampage against Andrade El Idolo.