There were some scary moments in the ring prior to the start of the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show this evening.

As noted, an indy women’s wrestler was badly injured prior to the AEW on TBS show in a match taped against Lady Frost for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

The talent, named Kelly Madan, was reportedly knocked unconscious as the result of a spinning top-rope spot.

In an additional match taped for ROH On HonorClub prior to the start of the special milestone AEW Dynamite show from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., Sammy Guevara was injured.

According to reports, “The Spanish God” was also knocked unconscious in a bout against Serpentico taped for ROH On HonorClub. The injury occurred when Guevara attempted to hit a cutter on Serpentico as he was coming off the top-rope.

The timing was reportedly “a little off” and Serpentico ended up landing with Guevara’s face under him, resulting in Guevara being legitimately knocked unconscious.

As a result, Bryce Remsberg, the referee of the match, immediately halted the action and declared Serpentico the winner, something that was likely not the original planned outcome for the bout.

While that was going on, the AEW medical staff immediately hit the ring to check on Guevara, with one fan in attendance noting that it seemed to be them enacting the concussion protocol in the ring. Guevara ended up being taken to the back in a stretcher.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Another Wrestler Badly Injured During Match Taped For ROH On HonorClub Prior To AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show

UPDATE X2: Video has surfaced of the injury situation involving Sammy Guevara from the bout against Serpentico taped for ROH On HonorClub prior to the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show. Watch the footage below.