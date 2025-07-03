In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sammy Guevara reflected on how becoming a father has had a profound impact on his mindset both inside and outside the wrestling ring. While he’s known for his high-risk, high-reward style of wrestling, the birth of his daughter has led him to approach his matches with more caution and strategy.

“Man, it’s been a blast. It’s funny, I did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. I said this earlier. You know, now I’m going to start being not as crazy, and then every match that followed was me jumping off a ladder or going through tables. But I’m trying to be smarter with it all, like pick my spots. You know, it’s wrestling, so it’s not the safest sport in general. But knowing when to go and risk and when not to, because for the longest time, especially in the early days of AEW, any time I’m on, it’s 100%, give 110, and, you know, shoot for the moon, and if you miss… you know, whatever’s going to happen, like caution to the wind in a lot of ways. But now, we’re at a different level now and we got other people that need me, not just myself. So I think my daughter would like me in one piece when I go home. So, you know, it’s a fine line of like trying to risk it to like get to something great. But then at the same time, knowing when that risk is worth it.”

For Guevara, the balance between pushing the envelope in his matches and considering the long-term consequences is an ongoing process. He’s aware that his daughter’s well-being is now a priority, which has led him to rethink how he approaches some of the more extreme elements of his in-ring style. While he remains committed to entertaining fans, Guevara has developed a more measured approach to risk-taking, knowing when to push the limits and when to hold back for the sake of his future and his family.

Source: Interview

Transcript: Fightful