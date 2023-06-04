Sammy Guevara opens up about his experience at AEW Double or Nothing.

The Spanish Sex God challenged for the world title in a Pillars-Four Way match at the event, a match that was very well received by the live crowd. Prior to the bout beginning Guevara and his wife, fellow AEW star Tay Melo, revealed that they were expecting their first child together. During an interview with TMZ, Guevara said he was more excited for the announcement than the match itself.

I was personally more excited for the entrance [and reveal]. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance.

Guevara later admits he was very emotional because of the pregnancy and because four young stars were competing for AEW’s biggest prize.

I had to snap out of it. I almost started crying. It was just very surreal. Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we’re having a baby.

The former three-time TNT Champion started received a huge ovation from the audience, one that he hasn’t had in a while due to being a heel with the JAS. He talks about his relationship with the crowd and how much that reaction meant to him.

The crowd’s coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone’s happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it.

Despite his best efforts, Guevara was unsuccessful at AEW Double or Nothing as MJF won to remain world champion.