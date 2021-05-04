AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke with Fightful to promote tomorrow’s Blood and Guts special of Dynamite, as well as discuss his ongoing Vlog series, which the Spanish Sex God says will hopefully get some of his regulars a job with the company. He also reveals that he and Brandon Cutler got into trouble for attempting to film content backstage, a story that you can read in the highlights below.

Says he recently got in trouble for filming content for his Vlog backstage at AEW:

Me and Brandon Cutler got in trouble a couple weeks ago filming something for the BTE Title. We had no place to film because it was so loud and the show was going on. We just went in the announcer’s dressing room. Taz and Excalibur walk in. No one was coming in and right when we start filming, people are coming in. We got kicked out of there, filmed somewhere else. They were trying to film something for Road To and they were getting all pissed off that day, but screw ’em! I gotta make that content. Fuego, QT, a bunch of guys that people don’t see on TV or their personalities.

Hopes that he can get some regulars on his Vlog a contract with the company:

With the Vlog and BTE, we get to show other sides and it’s like, ‘Wow, this person is a lot funnier and more than what I thought.’ That’s what I like about the Vlog. I got to show Marko’s singing ability and he got to sing on Dark. There’s a lot of fun stuff coming. This week’s Vlog, I accidentally deleted it. I hit up Jeff Jones, he knows people from YouTube. I sent them the links, hopefully, they can bring it back. I don’t know if I’ll re-upload it or I’ll make next week’s Vlog super long with both of them. If you re-upload, people have seen it so you won’t get the same views and the algorithm will be like, ‘your video is doing very poorly.’ I know, YouTube! I hate doing it but I laugh with the thumbnails and it’s fun. There are so many things I want to do. If we can get a certain someone a contract, that would be great. I don’t know if it’s possible, but we’ll do our best.

